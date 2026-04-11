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Ghaziabad electoral revision eliminates 5.74 lakh voters

Ghaziabad's final electoral rolls show 2,263,513 voters after a revision, down from 2,837,991, with significant removals due to deaths and migration.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:06 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: The district administration on Friday published the final electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, stating that enrolment across five assembly constituencies in Ghaziabad totaled 2,263,513.

Officials said the enrolment across five assembly constituencies in Ghaziabad totaled 2,263,513. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials said the voters were enrolled across the Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar assembly constituencies. According to the electoral rolls published before the revision exercise began on October 28, 2025, the five assembly seats had 2,837,991 voters, they added.

Therefore, according to the administration’s figures, the revision process eliminated 574,478 voters from these five assembly seats.

Saurabh Bhatt, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), told HT: “The voters not enrolled in the final electoral rolls include those who are dead, those who have migrated, and those who could not fill up forms or produce required documents. The final electoral rolls have been uploaded on the official website of the Ghaziabad district, with the officials of the district election office, and also on the website of the Election Commission of India.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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