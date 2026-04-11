Ghaziabad electoral revision eliminates 5.74 lakh voters

Ghaziabad: The district administration on Friday published the final electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, stating that enrolment across five assembly constituencies in Ghaziabad totaled 2,263,513.

Officials said the enrolment across five assembly constituencies in Ghaziabad totaled 2,263,513. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Officials said the voters were enrolled across the Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar assembly constituencies. According to the electoral rolls published before the revision exercise began on October 28, 2025, the five assembly seats had 2,837,991 voters, they added.

Therefore, according to the administration’s figures, the revision process eliminated 574,478 voters from these five assembly seats.

Saurabh Bhatt, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), told HT: “The voters not enrolled in the final electoral rolls include those who are dead, those who have migrated, and those who could not fill up forms or produce required documents. The final electoral rolls have been uploaded on the official website of the Ghaziabad district, with the officials of the district election office, and also on the website of the Election Commission of India.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the electoral rolls, the Loni assembly seat has 446,941 total voters, including 245,547 male, 201,360 female, and 34 transgender voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the electoral rolls, the Loni assembly seat has 446,941 total voters, including 245,547 male, 201,360 female, and 34 transgender voters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Muradnagar seat has 392,006 voters: 210,456 male, 181,530 female, and 20 transgender individuals. The Sahibabad segment has the highest number of voters at 725,985, including 430,903 males, 295,045 females, and 37 transgenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Muradnagar seat has 392,006 voters: 210,456 male, 181,530 female, and 20 transgender individuals. The Sahibabad segment has the highest number of voters at 725,985, including 430,903 males, 295,045 females, and 37 transgenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Likewise, the Ghaziabad segment has 390,472 voters: 212,105 males, 178,350 females, and 17 transgender voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Likewise, the Ghaziabad segment has 390,472 voters: 212,105 males, 178,350 females, and 17 transgender voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Modinagar segment has 308,109 voters, including 166,394 male, 141,693 female, and 22 transgender voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Modinagar segment has 308,109 voters, including 166,394 male, 141,693 female, and 22 transgender voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official figures indicate 1,265,405 male, 997,978 female, and 130 transgender voters across these five constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official figures indicate 1,265,405 male, 997,978 female, and 130 transgender voters across these five constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the electoral rolls published on October 28 last year, these five seats had 1,566,304 male, 1,271,499 female, and 188 transgender voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the electoral rolls published on October 28 last year, these five seats had 1,566,304 male, 1,271,499 female, and 188 transgender voters. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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