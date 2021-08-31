Ghaziabad: First batch of 25 electric buses to start operation in Sept

The first batch of 25 air conditioned, low-floor electric buses will begin operations in Ghaziabad in the last week of September and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will likely inaugurate it, said officials aware of the development.

Four routes have been finalised that will cover a total distance of 88 kilometres, plying over some of the major roads in the city.

In August 2019, the department of heavy industries approved 5,595 e-buses to 64 cities, state governments and state transport undertakings for intra- and inter-city operations in a bid to reduce carbon emission. Uttar Pradesh got 600 of these of which 50 was for Ghaziabad.

“We are proposing to operationalise the routes by September 26 under phase 1 for which 25 buses will be pressed into service. The remaining 25 will arrive in the next phase. The project is likely to be inaugurated by the UP chief minister and it Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also inaugurate it,” said AK Singh, regional manager of the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) said on Tuesday.

The e-bus project is the first government-run intracity bus service in Ghaziabad city and will provide safe, comfortable and reliable mode of public transport to passengers, he said.

The first route spanning 33km will connect Anand Vihar and Muradnagar, while another of 20km will connect Anand Vihar and ALT Centre in Raj Nagar. Another 20-km route will connect Dilshad Garden and Govindpuram, while the last route will connect Tila Morh and New Bus Stand over 15km.

“A private agency will operate it and hire drivers and staff, while the UPSRTC will supervise it. The fare is proposed to be between ₹10 and ₹50,” said Singh.

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has allotted 25,000 square metres at Akbarpur-Behrampur near Vijay Nagar for a maintenance depot for the buses.

“That work is complete. We have also come up with a special purpose vehicle (SPV) Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited to run the buses headed by the Meerut divisional commissioner with the district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, municipal commissioner, regional manager of UPSRTC, among others, as members of its board,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.