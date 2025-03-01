Ghaziabad: Four-year-old girl raped, neighbour held

Ghaziabad: A four-year-old girl was kidnapped from her neighbourhood and raped allegedly by a 16-year-old boy on Thursday evening near their locality that falls under Bhojpur police station area, police said on Friday, adding that the teenager has been held. The boy was taken into custody on Friday for kidnapping and raping the minor girl of his locality. (Representational image)

The little girl was playing outside her house around 7pm when the teenager arrived and lured her to nearby isolated fields, officers said citing the family’s complaint.

“My daughter was playing outside the house… He lured her on the pretext of getting her a sugarcane. There, he… assaulted her before fleeing. Some children playing nearby brought my daughter home and told that she had sustained some injury and was bleeding. When I inquired, the girl narrated the incident. We visited the boy’s house, but his parents did not pay heed,” said mother of the victim girl, adding later she filed a police complaint.

Officers said that based on the complaint, they registered a first information report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for kidnapping, rape, and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“The boy was taken into custody on Friday for kidnapping and raping the minor girl of his locality. He lured her to fields outside the locality... There, he raped her. An FIR for kidnapping, rape and provisions of POCSO was registered in connection with the incident. Legal process has been initiated,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar circle.