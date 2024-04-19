Ghaziabad: In Modinagar, RLD’s Jayant slams INDIA bloc

Holding a joint rally with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Modinagar on Friday, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, invoked the region’s connect with his late grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and said his grandfather’s name is synonymous with the identity of the region and its people. The RLD chief’s joint rally with chief minister Yogi Adityanath came on a day when eight parliamentary seats in western Uttar Pradesh voted in Phase One of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Lambasting the opposition, of which he was a part until recently when he left to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chaudhary said “those who have lost heart, cannot win”.

The rally by the two leaders came on a day when eight parliamentary seats in western Uttar Pradesh voted in Phase One of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Their rally was in support of RLD’s Dr Rajkumar Sangwan who is contesting from Baghpat as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

Just before the Lok Sabha polls were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, on three personalities, including Chaudhary Charan Singh, Jayant’s grandfather and a farmer leader from western Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the RLD led by Chaudhary joined hands with the BJP and became their alliance partner in the NDA.

BJP is counting on RLD, which has a major presence in the agrarian belt of western Uttar Pradesh and immense influence among Jat voters and farmers, to win the 13 seats from the belt.

“No matter which section of society you belong to, you always identify with the name of Ch Charan Singh. Baghpat has given leadership to this country... Chaudhary sahab (Ch Charan Singh) used to say that a leader should have a clear consciousness and policies, otherwise they cannot work for the people,” Chaudhary said.

He said he was in the opposition until recently and previously attended meetings of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“In their meetings, I found that they don’t have vision and are preoccupied with negativity. Those who lose heart, cannot win. Their inherent differences have come out in the open. On one hand, they say EVMs have problems and democracy is finished, on the other hand, they seek votes from us and ask us to press the button on EVMs,” Chaudhary said.

Speaking at the rally, Adityanath said, “Today, phase 1 polling in going on across the country and the momentum of polling tells us about people’s aspirations to bring Modi ji back to power for a third time. This is no wrong in thinking that. It was for the first time, Chaudhary Sahab (Ch Charan Singh) was offered Bharat Ratna by PM Modi and this is a matter of honour for the people of UP,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister again attacked Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress and blamed them for the deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

“We are taking forward the dreams of Ch Charan Singh and doing the best for our farmers with different schemes. Today, there is no curfew or riots taking place... All this is due to strong government,” he said.

Reacting to the speeches by the two leaders, Congress leaders said Chaudhary compromised with the ideology of late Ch Charan Singh, who was a tall leader who never compromised.

“Jayant felt obliged by the Bharat Ratna given to Ch Sahab and so he joined the NDA. This is wrong and this will probably be his party’s last election as it will disintegrate in the future. We, the INDIA bloc partners, are fighters and will never give up our fight. Adityanath is holding so many rallies in western UP as the BJP fears a loss there,” said Vinit Tyagi, district president, Congress.