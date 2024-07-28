Ghaziabad: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 14-year-old daughter

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter in Ghaziabad, police said on Saturday, adding that the investigation revealed that the girl was pregnant for seven months before her mother approached the police. Women officers counselled the girl at length and then the girl disclosed that her father had been sexually assaulting her for the past two years. (Representative image)

According to officers aware of the case, the incident happened in a locality under the jurisdiction of Sihani Gate police station.They added that the victim was unwell for over a week after which her mother took her to a hospital.

“In the hospital, the doctors carried out an ultrasound and found that the girl was in her seventh month of pregnancy. Her mother questioned her about the incident but the girl did not disclose anything. Later, her mother approached the police for help. A team including women officers was sent to seek details. Initially, the minor did not disclose the suspect’s identity but later gave a name to our team,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (City 2).

When police reached the house of the person whose name was given by the girl, they discovered it was a minor boy aged 8-9 months, investigators said. “Our women officers then counselled the girl at length and sought details of the suspect. This time, the girl disclosed that her father had been sexually assaulting her for the past two years. When the mother became privy to this information, she filed a complaint and demanded action,” ACP Singh added.

Based upon the complaint filed by the mother, police registered an FIR at the Sihani Gate police station for rape. They also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The ACP added that the father of the girl was arrested and produced before a court.

“We have also informed the child welfare committee. The court will decide the future course of action about her pregnancy,” Singh said.