Ghaziabad proposes 63 crore plan for Hindon airport expansion

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has finalised a proposal to procure 6.8 hectares of land for the long-term expansion of the Hindon airport and sent it to the state government for final approval, officials said Friday.

Officials said around ₹ 63 crore will be paid to landholders and farmers for the acquisition. (HT archive)

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Officials said around ₹63 crore will be paid to landholders and farmers for the acquisition.

“Once the proposal is finalised, the administration will directly purchase the land. We have received consent from 40 landholders, who will be offered rates twice the circle rates in the area,” Avnish Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate, told HT.

The civil terminal at Sikandarpur, near the IAF’s Hindon air base, currently operates on the IAF runway and is spread across about 22,050 square metres.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said the long-term plan includes expanding the terminal and adding infrastructure facilities for passengers.

“The facilities will include enhanced parking facilities, food courts, public utilities, and other facilities,” Chilka Mahesh, director of the airport, told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the AAI is currently working on a short-term plan which is likely to get completed by August, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the AAI is currently working on a short-term plan which is likely to get completed by August, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Under this plan, we have increased seating facilities, security check counters and augmented air-conditioning facilities. We have asked the agency concerned to finish the work by August 15,” the director added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Under this plan, we have increased seating facilities, security check counters and augmented air-conditioning facilities. We have asked the agency concerned to finish the work by August 15,” the director added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The civil terminal, which began operations in October 2019, serves passengers from Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Delhi, and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civil terminal, which began operations in October 2019, serves passengers from Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Delhi, and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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