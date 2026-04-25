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Ghaziabad proposes 63 crore plan for Hindon airport expansion

Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said the long-term plan includes expanding the terminal and adding infrastructure facilities for passengers.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration has finalised a proposal to procure 6.8 hectares of land for the long-term expansion of the Hindon airport and sent it to the state government for final approval, officials said Friday.

Officials said around 63 crore will be paid to landholders and farmers for the acquisition. (HT archive)

Officials said around 63 crore will be paid to landholders and farmers for the acquisition.

“Once the proposal is finalised, the administration will directly purchase the land. We have received consent from 40 landholders, who will be offered rates twice the circle rates in the area,” Avnish Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate, told HT.

The civil terminal at Sikandarpur, near the IAF’s Hindon air base, currently operates on the IAF runway and is spread across about 22,050 square metres.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials said the long-term plan includes expanding the terminal and adding infrastructure facilities for passengers.

“The facilities will include enhanced parking facilities, food courts, public utilities, and other facilities,” Chilka Mahesh, director of the airport, told HT.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

ghaziabad land acquisition
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