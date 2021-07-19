Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ghaziabad: Residents rescue cat stuck in DG set for 2 hours

Residents of Ganga Yamuna Hindon Apartments at Siddharth Vihar on Sunday morning rescued a cat, whose head got stuck in the cable chamber of a diesel generator (DG) set, within two hours
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:02 AM IST
A guard spotted the cat stuck in the DG-set and informed the members of the resident welfare association. Hundreds of residents gathered at the spot but could not find ways to rescue the cat.

“We called up several departments for help but none of the officials responded. Finally, we called up the police and they sent a PCR-van. However, they too could not do much as they did not have any devices to cut the thick metal sheet to rescue the cat,” said Yatendra Nagar, president of the RWA.

Mahavir Singh, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station, said the police got a call from the residents about the cat. “Our PCR van went to the spot, and they were there till it was rescued,” he added.

“We have four DG-sets. Due to frequent thefts, the door of one of the sets was kept open and the cat inside it. When it tried to exit through the cable opening, its head got stuck,” said Nagar.

Residents said due to lockdown, the shops and markets were closed and no vendors could be contacted who could come and rescue the cat.

“Finally, we called a local mechanic who repairs LPG stoves. He arrived with a gas cutter and cut open the two holes of the cable chamber. The cat pulled its head out and ran away,” said Abhishek Singh, a resident of the high-rise.

