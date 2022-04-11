Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after Covid spread
Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported from a school in Noida, officials said on Monday.
One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days' closure while the school in Noida has moved to online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection, according to their officials.
Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said that of the three students, two are from one school and of these two, one lives in Noida.
"Their Covid-19 test results were known while the students were at their homes and not in school. We will be carrying our tests and vaccinations in the schools," the doctor told PTI.
Asked if the children have been diagnosed with the latest XE variant of the virus, the senior doctor said the details are yet to be ascertained.
An official of one of the schools, where two students have been found Covid-19 positive, told PTI, "The school has announced three days' closure but thereafter it will remain closed for Easter Holidays and reopen for physical classes next Monday only."
No official of the other Ghaziabad school could be contacted for their response. In Noida, 13 students and three teachers of a school have tested positive for the infection, prompting them to switch to online classes, according to the district health department officials.
"We have decided to go online and sanitize the school completely. Students will return for offline classes 18th April. Those infected would carry their RAT (rapid antigen test) report," a school source told PTI.
All cases would be reported to the health department and follow up will be done, the source added.
School timings in Pune likely to be revised due to heatwave conditions in state
PUNE As the state is witnessing heatwave conditions, the education department has instructed all the schools to reschedule their timings in the morning hours. In some districts, the temperature has gone above 40 degrees Celsius. With the help of the local district administration, schools can reschedule timings for this month. Also, a holiday can be given in extreme situations, said officials. While from April 2 the state government has allowed full capacity at schools.
UP: Marijuana worth ₹2 crore seized, two nabbed
Two people allegedly smuggling 1316.52 kg of marijuana worth around ₹2 crore from Odisha were arrested by the Lucknow zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road near engineering college (Surya Group of Institutions) in Mohanlalganj here on Monday. DRI officials said acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck loaded with the illegal consignment which was being taken to Ludhiana in Punjab.
Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo
After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14. Shiromani Akali Dal, which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.
Over 600 UP colleges fail eligibility test for running nursing courses
Over 600 colleges, which were planning to start nursing/paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh, could not clear the inspection (test), mandatory before starting such courses. In all 1,160 colleges had applied for permission to start the courses from the directorate of medical education, UP between 2017 and 2021. A total 200 applicants backed out when the dates for inspection was assigned for their campuses. Over 600 colleges, where inspection took place recently, were found below standard.
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
