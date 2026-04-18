Ghaziabad: Seven-year-old girl abducted, raped at park in Indirapuram; search on for suspect

Police are on the lookout for an unidentified man, aged about 25 years, who allegedly abducted a seven-year-old girl from an under-construction building in a residential pocket of Indirapuram on the night of April 16, raped her at Swarn Jayanti Park and left her on the roadside bleeding, police said.

Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of the Indirapuram circle, said the police have registered an FIR on the father’s complaint and further investigation is on. (Representative image)

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An FIR was registered into the incident, police said.

The girl is the second of four siblings, and her father works as a security guard at the building site where they also lived. The father told HT that the incident happened around 1.30am on April 16 when he was sleeping along with his wife and four minor children at the open site.

“Around 2.30am, we got up as we found our daughter crying. She was in a bad state and was bleeding. She told us that a man had picked her up in her sleep and gagged her around 1.30am. He took her to the Swarn Jayanti Park where he raped her. About an hour later, he left the girl at a nearby street and fled. My daughter said she will be able to recognise him if she sees him again,” the father said.

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{{^usCountry}} HT also spoke to the girl, and she narrated the same sequence of events as told by her father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT also spoke to the girl, and she narrated the same sequence of events as told by her father. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Swarn Jayanti Park is the most prominent park in the entire Indirapuram township and is visited by hundreds of people every day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Swarn Jayanti Park is the most prominent park in the entire Indirapuram township and is visited by hundreds of people every day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The father gave a police complaint, and the girl was taken for a medical examination on April 16, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The father gave a police complaint, and the girl was taken for a medical examination on April 16, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We went to the police station several times to inquire if there was any headway in the case, but each time we were told that police are working on the case,” the girl’s father added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We went to the police station several times to inquire if there was any headway in the case, but each time we were told that police are working on the case,” the girl’s father added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When contacted, Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of the Indirapuram circle, said the police have registered an FIR on the father’s complaint and further investigation is on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When contacted, Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of the Indirapuram circle, said the police have registered an FIR on the father’s complaint and further investigation is on. {{/usCountry}}

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“We registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 64 (rape) and also levied provisions of the Pocso Act. From the girl’s description, the suspect seems to be about 25 years old, and our teams are trying to trace him. We are also taking help from CCTV footage. The statement of the girl will be recorded before a magistrate. Her medical examination has been done, and the report will be revealed by Saturday,” ACP added.

The FIR was registered at Indirapuram police station, officials added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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