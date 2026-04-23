Ghaziabad: Tractor-trolley hits cable, house and shop catch fire

Ghaziabad: A house and a shop in Sadarpur village near the NDRF Road in Ghaziabad were engulfed in a blaze after a fodder-laden tractor-trolley caught fire late Tuesday evening, officials said on Wednesday, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

House owner Yudhvir Singh told HT on Wednesday that the tractor-trolley’s driver, however, fled the scene after the trolley caught fire. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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Fire department officials said they received a call at 7.04pm on Tuesday, and total three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The tractor-trolley, fully laden with fodder and haystacks, was passing through the road when it came in contact with a high-tension cable due to its height and caught fire. As the fire started, the tractor-trolley due to the weight tilted towards the adjacent house and further caused a blaze. Later, it also spread to a nearby shop,” chief fire officer Rahul Pal told HT.

House owner Yudhvir Singh told HT on Wednesday that the tractor-trolley’s driver, however, fled the scene after the trolley caught fire.

“My family members rushed outside due to the fire but our main gate, doors, electricity cables and connection, beds, clothes, and other household items were burnt. Since the shop’s iron shutter was on, there was not much damage to the shop. The trolley was not from our locality. It driver did not return. Local police seized the vehicle and towed it away,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Fire officials said the fire was fully extinguished within 30-40 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire officials said the fire was fully extinguished within 30-40 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “There were two empty LPG cylinders and a filled cylinder, and all these were pulled out from the house… No loss of life or injury was reported during the incident,” the CFO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were two empty LPG cylinders and a filled cylinder, and all these were pulled out from the house… No loss of life or injury was reported during the incident,” the CFO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the fire department encountered at least 17 different fire incidents from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon. “All these fires were tackled in a timely manner, and our teams at different fire stations have been asked to be ready. It is due to rising temperatures in summer that fires may be caused,” the CFO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the fire department encountered at least 17 different fire incidents from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon. “All these fires were tackled in a timely manner, and our teams at different fire stations have been asked to be ready. It is due to rising temperatures in summer that fires may be caused,” the CFO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said different fire incidents were reported at an agricultural field in Mubarakpur (Masuri), garbage fire at computer market near old bus stand, a fire at market in Crossings Republik, garbage fire at a Bhopra Chowk, jungle fire near Saunda bridge alongside the Upper Ganga Canal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said different fire incidents were reported at an agricultural field in Mubarakpur (Masuri), garbage fire at computer market near old bus stand, a fire at market in Crossings Republik, garbage fire at a Bhopra Chowk, jungle fire near Saunda bridge alongside the Upper Ganga Canal. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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