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Ghaziabad: Tractor-trolley hits cable, house and shop catch fire

Fire department officials said they received a call at 7.04pm on Tuesday, and total three fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:16 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: A house and a shop in Sadarpur village near the NDRF Road in Ghaziabad were engulfed in a blaze after a fodder-laden tractor-trolley caught fire late Tuesday evening, officials said on Wednesday, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

House owner Yudhvir Singh told HT on Wednesday that the tractor-trolley’s driver, however, fled the scene after the trolley caught fire. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Fire department officials said they received a call at 7.04pm on Tuesday, and total three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The tractor-trolley, fully laden with fodder and haystacks, was passing through the road when it came in contact with a high-tension cable due to its height and caught fire. As the fire started, the tractor-trolley due to the weight tilted towards the adjacent house and further caused a blaze. Later, it also spread to a nearby shop,” chief fire officer Rahul Pal told HT.

House owner Yudhvir Singh told HT on Wednesday that the tractor-trolley’s driver, however, fled the scene after the trolley caught fire.

“My family members rushed outside due to the fire but our main gate, doors, electricity cables and connection, beds, clothes, and other household items were burnt. Since the shop’s iron shutter was on, there was not much damage to the shop. The trolley was not from our locality. It driver did not return. Local police seized the vehicle and towed it away,” Singh said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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