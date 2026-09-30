Ghaziabad: Two sustain gunshots as men on scooty shoot at private bus on NH-9

Ghaziabad:

According to police, the incident took place around 11.40 pm when a private bus carrying 28 passengers from Delhi was headed toward Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

An FIR for attempted murder was registered on Tuesday against two men who opened fire at a private bus on National Highway-9 (NH-9), injuring two people near Ghaziabad’s Masuri on Monday, police said.

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The injured were identified as Talib Hussain, 25, the bus conductor, and Kamruddin Ansari, 45, a friend of the bus operator, Mohammad Arif, both residents of Budaun, police said. Hussain sustained a gunshot to his chest, while Ansari sustained a gunshot to his neck, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 11.40 pm when a private bus carrying 28 passengers from Delhi was headed toward Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. When the bus reached near a college on NH-9, two men riding a two-wheeler opened fire at the moving bus, police said.

“Around five to six shots were fired near the driver’s cabin, and the men fled the spot. Two passengers sustained bullet wounds. The driver took the bus to the nearest police post and informed them about the incident. The injured were rushed to a hospital, and a forensic examination of the bus was conducted,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Arif, in his complaint, stated that the suspects are residents of Delhi and a dispute occurred among them four days ago,” DCP Tiwari said, adding that teams have been formed to investigate the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Arif, in his complaint, stated that the suspects are residents of Delhi and a dispute occurred among them four days ago,” DCP Tiwari said, adding that teams have been formed to investigate the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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In his complaint, Arif added that the suspects were part of a gang operating from Delhi that often threatens him for money.

An FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 109(1) (attempted murder) has been registered against a man, identified by the bus driver and one other unidentified person at Masuri Police Station on Tuesday.