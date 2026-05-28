Ghaziabad: Two workers killed, one injured at school’s construction site

Ghaziabad:Two workers were killed and another injured after a heap of earth collapsed on them at a construction site of a private school near Wave City on Tuesday.

The police said the workers were digging a foundation when the debris fell and they got buried. (Sakbi Ali/HT Photo)

Hospital officials informed the police about the incident on Wednesday.

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The police identified the deceased as Suraj Chauhan, 25, and Ramji Shah, 45, both originally from Chhattisgarh. The injured person, identified as Om Prakash, 35, is currently undergoing treatment.

The police said the workers were digging a foundation when the debris fell and they got buried.

“The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon and other workers at the site pulled the three out from the debris and rushed them to a hospital. The bodies were sent for an autopsy. The family of workers have not filed any complaint yet,” Manvendra Singh, SHO of Wave City police station, told HT on Wednesday.

Police learned about the incident through a memo from the hospital on Tuesday. “There was no prior information from the contractor or school,” the SHO added.

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{{^usCountry}} Priyashri Pal, the ACP of Wave City, did not respond when called. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyashri Pal, the ACP of Wave City, did not respond when called. {{/usCountry}}

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HT tried to contact the school’s director, but he did not respond to calls or messages. A media spokesperson from the school was also contacted, but there was no response by the time of filing the report. . An HT team also visited the site on Wednesday, but was not allowed inside.

DCP (city) Dhawal Jaiswal told HT, “We will get in touch with the workers’ family and try to get a police complaint. We will wait for 72 hours and then consider lodging an FIR, taking cognizance of the two deaths.”