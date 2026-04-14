Ghaziabad: Woman riding bike killed after hitting underpass wall

Ghaziabad: A 19-year-old woman died and her 21-year-old friend was injured after she lost balance of the motorcycle she was riding and crashed into an underpass wall on NH-9 early Sunday, police said on Monday.

According to police, the duo had filmed reels before the accident, which went viral online. (HT)

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Police identified the woman as Ikra and her friend as Mohammad Hashim, both residents of Pasonda in Sahibabad. Ikra was riding a Yamaha F15 that belonged to Hashim and neither was wearing a helmet, police said.

According to police, the duo had filmed reels earlier, which later went viral online.

“The two left their homes on Saturday morning for an outing. They also filmed videos with the woman riding the bike and the man riding pillion. Around 4am, when they had to turn right onto the Dasna underpass towards the Ghaziabad city, the woman could not control the bike and it hit the underpass wall. The bike was traveling around 60-70 km/h at the time of the incident,” Manvendra Singh, SHO of Wave City police station, told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} The SHO said the woman was inexperienced and could not control the bike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHO said the woman was inexperienced and could not control the bike. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that soon after the incident, some passersby called the police emergency number, and a police team rushed the two injured to a nearby hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that soon after the incident, some passersby called the police emergency number, and a police team rushed the two injured to a nearby hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Her friend also suffered severe injuries. Hashim’s family members arrived later and took him to another hospital for treatment. The reels prepared by the two also went viral on social media. So far, none of the family members have filed a complaint. Police have seized the bike,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Her friend also suffered severe injuries. Hashim’s family members arrived later and took him to another hospital for treatment. The reels prepared by the two also went viral on social media. So far, none of the family members have filed a complaint. Police have seized the bike,” the SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials aware of the matter said the woman had recently passed class 12 and was preparing for government jobs while the man works as a welder in Sahibabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials aware of the matter said the woman had recently passed class 12 and was preparing for government jobs while the man works as a welder in Sahibabad. {{/usCountry}}

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