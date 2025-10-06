Ghaziabad: 2 cops suspended over plot to help suspects flee Dasna jail

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Sunday arrested two of its constables who allegedly conspired to help two inmates – one facing attempt to murder, and robbery cases, the other facing cheating and forgery cases -- flee Dasna jail during an incident on Saturday afternoon, officials said. As per a procedure, the concerned court sends two official communications that are sent separately to the district police and concerned jail authorities for producing inmates in court for case hearings. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said that the constables Sachin Kumar, 28, and Rahul Kumar, 31, posted at police lines in Ghaziabad, were also involved in counting inmates during court hearings.

“The two constables took an official letter for producing inmates for a court date at Gautam Budh Nagar court and went to Dasna jail on Saturday afternoon. They asked officials to hand over one inmate, Bijrendra Singh, who they intended to take for a court hearing. Jail officials asked the two constables that the letter mentions to take six inmates. But they insisted to take along only one inmate. Upon detailed inquiry, the jail authorities on Sunday further confirmed that the constables also insisted on taking along another inmate, Vansh,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Kavi Nagar circle) Suryabali Maurya.

Officials said that upon insistence of taking only two inmates that too in a private car, the jail authorities got suspicious and alerted the Ghaziabad police.

“During inquiry, it was found that the GB Nagar court had sent a letter to Ghaziabad police to produce six inmates from Dasna jail for a hearing on Saturday. We communicated to the court our inability to produce them due to staff shortage… But the court letter was taken away by the two suspects (policemen) to the jail to make two inmates flee. We have registered an FIR. Both constables were suspended and arrested. They were also produced before a Ghaziabad court and sent to judicial custody,” the ACP added.

Police have taken cognizance and registered an FIR at Kavi Nagar police station against the two policemen under the BNS sections 260 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of a public servant bound to apprehend a person under sentence or lawfully committed) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) on late Saturday evening.

As per a procedure, the concerned court sends two official communications that are sent separately to the district police and concerned jail authorities for producing inmates in court for case hearings.

Further, to take inmates to court hearings, the reserve police line in charge sends a designated jail van and police guards to jail under the supervision of a police officer not less than the rank of a sub-inspector.

“All these procedures were bypassed, and we found that two constables acted under a conspiracy to make the two inmates flee the Dasna jail. We are also trying to find out the role of others with whom the two constables connived, probably, under some obligation. This is part of the investigation,” ACP added further.

The police said that inmate Bijendra Singh is from Meerut and has been in Dasna jail since May 18. He has two cases of cheating, forgery, etc., at Pikhuwa in Hapur and the other at Dadri police station in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The other inmate, Vansh, is a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar and has been lodged in Dasna jail since September 14. He has five cases, including three in Ghaziabad and two in Gautam Budh Nagar, for attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, and theft etc, officials added.