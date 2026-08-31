Ghaziabad:Couple killed after truck hits motorcycle in Indirapuram on NH-9

GHAZIABAD:A motorcycle-borne husband and wife were killed after their vehicle was allegedly rear-ended by a speeding truck in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad district on Sunday morning, police said.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the truck approaching from behind hit the motorcycle, pushed both of them to fall onto the road and they died at the spot, said police. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The accident took place around 11am near the Chhijarsi cut on the National Highway (NH)-9. After a commuter informed the police, officials from Indirapuram police station rushed to the spot and the victims were identified as Ashish Kumar (33) and Neelam (32), residents of Saya Gold Avenue locality in Ghaziabad.

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No further details about the victim couple were immediately available.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the truck approaching from behind hit the motorcycle, pushed both of them to fall onto the road and they died at the spot, said police.

The visiting police team later took the bodies into its custody and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Indirapuram) Suryabali Maurya, soon after receiving information, Indirapuram police immediately reached the spot. “The truck involved in the accident has been taken into police custody. However, its driver fled from the spot after the crash and police teams are making efforts to trace him,” the ACP said in a statement.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area and other available evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the collision. “The CCTV footage from cameras around the accident site and other evidence are being examined as part of the investigation. Necessary action will be taken as per rules in the matter,” the ACP added.

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{{^usCountry}} While the preliminary investigation suggests that high speed may have contributed to the accident, officials said the actual cause would be established following the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the preliminary investigation suggests that high speed may have contributed to the accident, officials said the actual cause would be established following the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident led to brief traffic disruption but local police managed it.

Officials, meanwhile, said further action would be taken based on the investigation and evidence collected from the scene.

No FIR was registered in the case till the time of going into print.