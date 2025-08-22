GIMS Greater Noida sees sharp rise in paediatric care

Greater Noida Paediatric health services at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida have been registering a sharp surge over the last three years, with thousands more children receiving outpatient care, surgeries, and immunizations, officials said on Thursday. HT Archives Officials said that the institute now offers a wide spectrum of surgical options, including laparoscopic procedures for abdominal, gastrointestinal, and thoracic cases.

According to the institute’s statistics, the number of children attending the paediatric outpatient department (OPD) rose from 15,851 in 2022 to 20,314 in 2024, accounting for 52,762 OPD consultations over three years. In the first seven months of 2025, the OPD has already seen 14,654 children, reflecting the rising demand for specialised child healthcare in the region.

“The steady rise in paediatric consultations and treatments shows that families in the region increasingly trust GIMS for specialised child healthcare,” said GIMS, Greater Noida’s director Dr Rakesh Gupta. “We are committed to strengthening our facilities so that no parent has to look beyond the district for quality treatment.”

They said that the growth in both medical and surgical services highlights a wider shift in Gautam Budh Nagar’s healthcare landscape, where parents are increasingly turning to public medical institutions for reliable and affordable treatment.

“We have been investing in modern facilities, expanding our surgical teams, and strengthening immunisation outreach to ensure children receive comprehensive care under one roof,” Dr Gupta.

Health officials said that the surge in consultations and procedures not only reflects improved access to care but also contributes to strengthening the region’s public health system.

“Child health is a cornerstone of community well-being, and these numbers suggest we are moving in the right direction,” Dr Gupta added.

At GIMS, Greater Noida, the hospital sees a daily footfall of over 1,500 patients across all OPDs. Its 300-bed facility is nearly at full capacity, with around 450 patients admitted at any given time, including short-stay and rotating admissions. officials said.

Notably, the immunisation programme too has expanded significantly. Surgical interventions for children have also witnessed a steady increase.

Few local residents shared their insights into the hospital’s paediatric care.

“Earlier, we had to travel to Delhi for even small surgeries. Now my daughter got her hernia treated right here in Greater Noida, and the doctors took very good care of her,” said Meena Sharma, a resident from Dadri.

“The paediatric OPD here is always full. But the doctors still give time and explain everything clearly. That builds confidence in us,” said Md. Arif, a resident of Noida, who occasionally visits the hospital for his children’s treatment.