GIMS rolls out free HPV vaccination for girls

GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) is providing free Human Papillomavirus HPV vaccination for adolescent girls aged 14-15 years at its advanced vaccination centre in Greater Noida as part of an ongoing nationwide campaign aimed at preventing cervical cancer, a hospital official said on Saturday.

The official said the vaccination facility will remain operational all seven days from 9am to 2pm (HT)

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The official said the vaccination facility will remain operational all seven days from 9am to 2pm, to improve accessibility and ensure uninterrupted immunisation services.

According to GIMS, a single dose of the Gardasil-4 vaccine is being administered free to eligible beneficiaries who must carry the Aadhaar card and provide their parent’s mobile number.

“HPV vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect against HPV strains responsible for nearly 70% of cervical cancer cases. The objective is to make preventive healthcare services easily accessible for adolescent girls,” said director GIMS, Greater Noida, Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta.

He said the dedicated vaccination centre was established to ensure year-round access to immunisation without disruption.

The virus is responsible for nearly all cases of cervical cancer, and also causes cancers of the throat, anus, penis, vagina, and vulva. The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign was launched on February 28 with the aim of eliminating cervical cancer, which is a common cancer among women.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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