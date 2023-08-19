No temples in housing societies without NOC from 2/3rd residents in G Noida

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said on Saturday that high-rise residents can build temples inside their society premises only after getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from 2/3rd of the total number of flats in the society.

The order came after residents of Gaur City 2 on 14th Avenue, a society of 5,000 apartments, in Greater Noida West held a protest against the developer on Saturday morning after the society’s maintenance firm removed a temporary temple put up by residents from the society’s parking lot overnight. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order came after residents of Gaur City 2 on 14th Avenue, a society of 5,000 apartments, in Greater Noida West held a protest against the developer on Saturday morning after the society’s maintenance firm removed a temporary temple put up by residents from the society’s parking lot overnight. The protest prompted the maintenance office to call the police to pacify the situation.

Later, GNIDA officials arrived on the scene and informed residents about the pre-existing procedure required to make any change in the sanctioned layout map of the housing society as per the by-laws of the authority.

“Our team inspected the area and told residents that they need to follow procedure as per the Building Bylaws of GNIDA and the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act. To make any change in the existing layout of the society, the residents need to get an NOC from 2/3rd of the total number of flats of the society, so that no issues arise in the future,” said Amandeep Duli, additional chief executive officer of GNIDA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the media in-charge of Gaur Group said, “Right now, it is our responsibility to provide parking to every resident on 14th Avenue. It is completely wrong to build a temple in anyone’s parking lot and it is also against the rules of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. In future also, if residents want to build a temple, then the temple can be built only after taking approval from the authority.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail