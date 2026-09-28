Govt official after accidentally falling off Gr Noida hotel, dies

Greater Noida: A 63-year-old state government official from Lucknow died on Saturday morning at a Greater Noida hotel allegedly after falling from the first floor, police said on Sunday, adding that he was in the city for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at Expo Mart.

According to police, on Saturday around 7.30am, police were alerted by the hotel staff that a man had been found dead on the ground next to his first-floor room. (Representational image)

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The victim, Hargovind Singh, a resident of Lucknow, was posted as a general manger at the Invest UP department in Lucknow, having received a job extension. He is survived by his wife and two sons, said officials.

According to police,on Saturday around 7.30am, police were alerted by the hotel staff that a man had been found dead on the ground next to his first-floor room. A visiting team from the Beta-2 police station, identified him with the help of his colleague staying at the same hotel.

Singh had come to Greater Noida for UPITS to lead the Admin/HR department.

Talking to HT, his colleague, Sushil Chandra Tripathi, a protocol officer in the Admin/HR department, said, “It’s an unfortunate incident and we are in shock. Singh stayed with us in the same hotel. We learned about the incident early Saturday, when hotel staff informed us about the incident.”

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{{^usCountry}} A police investigation found the victim had a party with five of his friends on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Later, four of his friends left the room, while Singh and one of his colleagues stayed in the same room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police investigation found the victim had a party with five of his friends on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Later, four of his friends left the room, while Singh and one of his colleagues stayed in the same room. {{/usCountry}}

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“It was revealed that the room’s window, which did not have a grill, was opened by them during the party. It was suspected that when Singh was closing the window, he lost control and fell to the ground,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Beta-2 police station.

“His family members have not raised any suspicion and nothing suspicious has come to the fore,” he added.

After the post-mortem examination on Saturday, his body was handed over to his family. No case has been registered but further investigation is underway, said officials.