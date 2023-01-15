Govt provides FAR of 4 for transit-oriented development of 3 bus stations in Ghaziabad 

The three Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus stations in Ghaziabad will be redeveloped into multi-storeyed facilities with all modern amenities for passengers.

The UPSRTC officials said the government has made provisions for a floor area ratio (FAR) of 4 at these stations, which fall under the transit-oriented development (TOD) zones, while non-TOD sites have been allowed a FAR of 2,5.

The redevelopment plan covers 23 bus terminals across the state, including Ghaziabad’s three stations of ISBT Kaushambi (24,284 square metres), Sahibabad (15,000 square metres) and Old Bus Station (10,000 square metres).

The government in December decided to call for bids for the redevelopment project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer model with the involvement of private players.

“The two stations of ISBT Kaushambi and Shaibabad fall under the TOD zone of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in Ghaziabad. So, these will have multi-storeyed development with 45% area developed for commercial facilities to recover the construction cost of RRTS, while the rest would be reserved for bus operations and parking,” said AK Singh, regional manager, UPSRTC.

Transit oriented development is fast growing and aims at creating vibrant, sustainable and liveable communities that are generally cantered near high-quality mass transport systems.

The ISBT at Kaushmbi is located adjacent to Kaushmabi Metro station, Anand Vihar Metro station and also the upcoming RRTS’s Anand Vihar station. Likewise, the bus station at Sahibabad is in the vicinity of RRTS’s Sahibabad station.

An increased FAR figure indicates that there is more scope for vertical development, explained officials.

“The TOD sites will have 50% of the total area set aside for development while non-TOD sites will have a ground coverage of 30%. The project would include commercial complexes, malls, food chains, retail outlets, parking for passengers, hotels and other facilities, officials said.

The development of bus stations shall be completed in two years and about 40% of the facility areas would be completed by seven years,” Singh added.

Of the minimum ₹484 crore investment required, the ISBT Kaushambi requires a minimum investment of ₹261 crore while ₹161 crore and ₹62 crore have been reserved for development of Sahibabad and Old Bus Stand stations, respectively.

The state-run agency operates 878 buses, including high-end Volvo buses in Ghaziabad, and the three stations cater to 700 such buses. The three stations have an estimated combined footfall of 30,000-40,000 passengers daily, said UPSRTC.

