GPS-enabled vehicles: Ghaziabad civic body saves 70 lakh in fuel expenses a month

Installing tracking systems in 579 vehicles of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation in April this year has saved it almost ₹70 lakh per month in fuel expenses, said officials from the civic body.

The vehicles were mostly from the health department deployed from each of the district’s five zones almost daily to carry out solid waste collection and disposal, and sewage cleaning operations.

The decision to install GPS-equipped tracking systems was taken in January, said municipal commissioner M S Tanwar.

“Initially, there was a lot of resistance from many drivers. But we stood firm and got these devices installed. As per our estimates, we now save about ₹70 lakh per month,” said Tanwar.

The tracking systems are linked to a control room at the corporation headquarters, he said.

According to a municipal corporation officer familiar with the matter, the monthly fuel consumption in the months of January, February and March was 417,000 litres, 358,000 litres and 373,000 litres, respectively. This dropped to almost 283,000 litres a month from April, he added.

The officer said that earlier fuel was distributed on the basis of trips that each vehicle would be expected to cover. The corporation has its own fuel pump near Raj Nagar Extension, while it has also tied up with two private filling stations. The vehicles are allowed to refill only from these stations.

“Due to lack of supervision, many vehicles never completed these trips, and these resulted in leakages,” said the officer. “With the tracking system, we can now track the vehicle in real-time and also know if it diverted from its route.”

In another decision, the municipal corporation will no longer procure diesel and petrol vehicles and instead go for only natural gas or electric powered vehicles.

“We have decided that we will not procure any new vehicles which run on diesel and petrol. All new vehicles that will be purchased will either be electric vehicles or running on CNG fuel. We will carry out disposing of old vehicles in a phased manner. We have categorised these vehicles into three - type A, B and C. Type A consist of those vehicles which need to be taken off road immediately, while the other two categories are also based on age of vehicle and will be phased out in a timely manner as per norms,” Tanwar said.