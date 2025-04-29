Greater Noida: 10 meal scheme for needy at GIMS

GREATER NOIDA: In a move to ensure the well-being of attendants of patients admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, an affordable meal scheme “Dhanvantari Annapurna Kendra” was launched on Monday. Officials at GIMS said that until now, the facility provided meals only for the patients, leaving their attendants to fend for themselves. (HT archives)

The new centre will provide affordable, nutritious, hygienic, meals to the attendants of hospitalized patients for only ₹10, with free meals available for those who cannot afford it. The Annapurna Kendra will operate at the hospital daily, starting from 11 AM, officials said.

“In the past, attendants had to face the challenge of finding proper food, often leading to health risks due to unhygienic conditions. Recognising this gap, the Dhanvantari Seva Nyas, a social welfare organization, stepped in to launch the Annapurna Kendra. With the establishment of the Dhanvantari Annapurna Kendra, attendants will now have a safe and hygienic meal option available at the hospital premises”, said Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS, Greater Noida.

“The centre will serve clean and wholesome meals to the attendants at a nominal cost of ₹10. For those who cannot afford this amount, meals will be provided free of charge”, Dr Gupta.

To be sure, Dhanvantari Seva Nyas, working in the healthcare sector across Uttar Pradesh, is already providing similar services at several government institutions.

The centre was inaugurated by Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma on Monday.

“Such a facility had been a long-standing requirement. Previously, attendants had to wander in search of food and, at times, even had to sleep hungry. With the commencement of this facility, attendants will now have timely access to safe and hygienic food. Dhanvantari Seva Nyas has successfully established similar arrangements in several government hospitals in Lucknow and other places,” said DM Verma.

The newly inaugurated Dhanvantari Annapurna Kendra will be operated smoothly by the team led by Pranab Sharma, who will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the meal distribution centre, ensuring that it runs smoothly and efficiently. The team will manage the food distribution, which will be available to the attendants of the patients admitted to the hospital, officials said.

In addition to the meal facility, the event also witnessed the distribution of tablets and smartphones to six paramedical students and two nurses to assist in their studies and professional development.