Greater Noida: 2 killed amid dense fog on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: Two people were killed and one was left injured after poor visibility caused by dense fog on Tuesday morning led to two separate accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida area, police said. The other incident took place at around 8.45 am. The pillion-rider, Gunjan Singh, 30, also a resident of Aligarh, died in the collision with a car. (HT Archive)

According to Jewar station house officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, both the accidents took place in a similar manner. “In both cases, the motorcyclists were travelling from Aligarh towards Noida and failed to notice vehicles ahead of them due to fog. They were riding at a high speed of around 70–80 kmph and crashed into the cars in front,” Singh said.

The first accident occurred at around 7.30 am near milestone 38km, when a motorcycle rammed into a bus moving ahead of it. The rider, Rohit (single name), 26, a resident of Aligarh, died on the spot. He was heading to workplace in Noida, police said.

The other incident took place at around 8.45 am. The pillion-rider, Gunjan Singh, 30, also a resident of Aligarh, died in the collision with a car. Her husband, Nahar Singh, who was driving the motorbike, sustained minor injuries and is stable, police added.

We are still tracing the details of the occupants of the bus and the car. The bus driver fled the spot. No one sustained injuries,” the SHO said.

A case has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by rash and negligent driving.

In a separate incident near Dankaur on the Yamuna Expressway at milestone 7.600 km, a double-decker bus rear-ended a truck at around 4am amid dense fog. “No one, however, was injured in the accident,” said Dankaur station house officer Munendra Singh.

No case has been registered in the Dankaur incident.

Police said damaged vehicles were later removed from the expressway and traffic was moving smoothly. Injured were taken to hospital for treatment, while post-mortem procedures for the deceased are underway.