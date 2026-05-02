Greater Noida: 7-year-old student killed after being run over by school bus

A seven-year-old girl, a nursery student, died after she was allegedly run over by her school bus in Greater Noida’s Dankaur. The bus driver, who left the spot and completed the drop-off route, was later arrested, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon after the schools suddenly announced a half day at 11:30am, police said

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon after the schools suddenly announced a half day at 11:30am, police said. The drop-off point near Roshanpur, where the accident took place, is around an hour from the school.

When the bus reached the spot, the victim with six-or-seven others got off the bus. “However, except the victim, all other children moved to the back side to cross the road, while she moved to the front side in the absence of a helper in the bus,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

As she begin to cross, the bus driver accelerated the vehicle, crushing her under the wheel on the driver’s side. Instead of stopping, the driver then left the scene with the other children still on board the bus.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “At the time of the incident, the minor’s grandmother was on the way to pick her up. She wasn’t able to arrive on time because the school had declared a half day without any prior intimation,” added the official quoted above. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “At the time of the incident, the minor’s grandmother was on the way to pick her up. She wasn’t able to arrive on time because the school had declared a half day without any prior intimation,” added the official quoted above. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police was then informed and the minor was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared dead on arrival. A post-mortem of the child was conducted subsequently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police was then informed and the minor was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared dead on arrival. A post-mortem of the child was conducted subsequently. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident was shared with the police by the other children who got off the bus with the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident was shared with the police by the other children who got off the bus with the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the accident, the bus driver continued on the route, dropping the other school children at their respective stops. He then parked the bus behind the school in Talda, Greater Noida, and fled the spot. He was later arrested from Greater Noida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the accident, the bus driver continued on the route, dropping the other school children at their respective stops. He then parked the bus behind the school in Talda, Greater Noida, and fled the spot. He was later arrested from Greater Noida. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against the bus driver at Dankaur police station, and suspect driver, a resident of Talda village, was arrested,” said Munendra Singh, station house office, Dankaur.

Police added that they are also investigating why there was no helper in the bus. According to the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department guidelines, it is mandatory to have at least one trained attendant or helper on a school bus. Their job is to ensure the safety of students, assist children while boarding and alighting, and maintain discipline inside the bus during transit.

When HT contacted the school, they denied the allegation and said there was a helper in the bus, however, refused to provide further details or clarification. HT also tried to contact the victim’s family who refused to comment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim was a resident of Roshanpur and lived with her parents and three younger siblings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON