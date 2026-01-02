Greater Noida begins land acquisition for two key arterial roads

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Thursday said it has started land acquisition to construct two key roads -- a 105-metre wide road that will connect National Highway (NH)-91, and a 130-metre wide road that will extend up to Yeida areas near Noida International airport. For both the roads, the Greater Noida authority has started the process of buying land. The Land Department has initiated action to purchase land from farmers based on their consent, said officials, (HT Archive)

The move, aimed to improve Greater Noida’s connectivity, has come ahead of the awaited inauguration of Noida Airport.

For both the roads, the Greater Noida authority has started the process of buying land. The Land Department has initiated action to purchase land from farmers based on their consent, said officials, adding that the Authority will also set up camps to ensure the land is acquired as quickly as possible. In 2026, the Authority will construct these roads based on priority.

“These two roads will be built and will also be expanded to boost connectivity in the city. The land department has been asked to complete the land acquisition work soon. The construction of both roads will further improve connectivity not only in Greater Noida but also in Yamuna City area,” said Greater Noida authority’s CEO Ravi Kumar NG.

The Authority has accelerated efforts to connect the 105-metre road with NH-91, and extend the 130-metre road to the Yeida area and Noida Airport. “Once these roads are constructed, movement between Noida, Greater Noida, and several cities in western UP will become easier,” said CEO.

Notably, the Noida International Airport is set to start operations this year. Once the airport opens, traffic pressure in the Greater Noida area will increase. In this light, the Greater Noida authority has intensified its focus on connectivity.

In the first phase, the 105-metre road, which begins at Alpha-1 Commercial Belt, is planned to be connected with NH-91. Work on this is already underway. However, progress has stalled in several areas. Land acquisition has started in these stalled areas, said officials.

In the second phase, there is a plan to extend this road up to Hapur district. With the construction of this road connectivity in areas like Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, and Hapur will improve, they added.

This road will further strengthen connectivity to the multimodal transport hub. There will be a new road to the airport, starting from Greater Noida West, currently constructed up to Sirsa. From Sirsa, it passes through the Eastern Peripheral. Even after this expressway, the area falls under the Greater Noida authority.

The Authority will extend this road to Yeida area. For this, about 12 km of road needs to be built. In its area, the Yamuna authority will construct this road. This road will be a new route to reach Noida Airport. The benefits will be available to people from Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, and several other areas.