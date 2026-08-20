Greater Noida: Delta 1 faces crisis as 2 of 3 motor pump sets fail

Residents of Sector Delta 1 in Greater Noida, home to around 25,000 people, have been facing severe water supply issues for the past fortnight, with negligible supply since Tuesday due to malfunctioning water motors, residents said.

By Wednesday evening residents said that the water came but the low water pressure problem still persisted. (HT Archive)

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Greater Noida authority officials say that the tank that supplies water to the sector is typically filled using three motor pump sets; two of them have malfunctioned.

Residents say the situation has been particularly challenging for people living on higher floors due to low pressure caused by the low water supply.

“Every two to three days there is a problem with water supply in the sector. However, there is no water currently. I run a makeup studio and have not gone yet till 1pm as I am waiting for the water supply to come so that I fill the water tank. My tenant on the second floor complains that water barely reaches her apartment. I have ordered six water jars for our household,” said Sushma Soni, who lives on the ground floor.

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{{^usCountry}} According to RWA officials, while breakdowns of motor pump-sets may be beyond anyone’s control, immediate repairs are essential to restore regular water supply and prevent further inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to RWA officials, while breakdowns of motor pump-sets may be beyond anyone’s control, immediate repairs are essential to restore regular water supply and prevent further inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

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Pramod Bhati, president of the Delta 1 RWA, said the water pressure has been quite low for the past 10-15 days.

“Immediate repair of the water motor pump set is required. Furthermore, we should have standby motors available for use in such situations; this would allow sufficient time to repair the faulty motor without causing inconvenience to sector residents,” he added.

The RWA officials said that they are in constant contact with the Authority’s concerned work circle 5 team to get the issue resolved.

Asked about the residents’ problem, Greater Noida authority officials admitted that there was a problem with the water supply as two of the water motors, including the one that works as a backup, malfunctioned at the same time. “The problem is being worked on currently and the water supply should be restored shortly. Other than that, there are no issues with the water supply in the sector,” said Swatantra Verma, manager, Greater Noida authority.

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Verma, however, denied he having received any other complaints about the water supply.

By Wednesday evening residents said that the water came but the low water pressure problem still persisted.