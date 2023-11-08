Greater Noida forms committee to address homebuyers’ woes

The Greater Noida authority has formed a nine member committee, comprising officials and realtors, to address the apartment owners’ woes related to flat transfer, issuance of no objection certificate and formation of apartment owners association in their respective housing projects.

There are at least 200 group housing societies in Greater Noida and most of them witness issues related with maintenance of common areas in a housing complex and formation of AOA that takes over the maintenance from the realtors as and when the housing complex gets ready and obtains completion certificate from the authority (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee is headed by the authority additional chief executive officer Saumya Srivastav and the eight members comprise officer on special duty of the building department, general manager of planning department, general manager of projects, general manager of finance department, legal officer, manager for builders department and two members from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India’s (CREDAI), a realtors’ lobbying group.

The decision to form the committee came after the authority chief executive officer Ravikumar NG realised that he was daily receiving complaints from apartment owners pertaining to maintenance, flat transfer and, disputes between realtor and the apartment owners over the formation of the apartment owners association.

“We have formed the committee so that it addresses the issues related to a society’s maintenance and builder-buyer related disputes over apartment owners’ association. Now the aggrieved buyers can seek help from this committee as per the rules,” said Ravikumar NG.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are at least 200 group housing societies in Greater Noida and most of them witness issues related with maintenance of common areas in a housing complex and formation of AOA that takes over the maintenance from the realtors as and when the housing complex gets ready and obtains completion certificate from the authority.

“As per the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act, an AOA gets formed after elections once the building obtains occupancy certificate, and it has the onus of looking after maintenance of the housing complex. But many realtors do not give interest free maintenance security, which is a huge amount, and this ends up harassing the apartment owners. We hope that the committee will address these long pending issues,” said Shashank Kumar, an apartment owner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee will organise meetings on November 21, December 12 and January 3 next year and at these meetings, officials will resolve the disputes, which often create law and order issues.

“CREDAI (Western UP) and Greater Noida authority have formed a joint committee after a mutual agreement in which officers of the authority and representatives of the association will be members. The committee will address disputes between the home buyers and related builders with an aim to resolve them quick with mediation,” said Dinesh Gupta, secretary, CREDAI (Western UP).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past....view detail