Greater Noida housing complex fined over 4L for violating waste management norms

The Greater Noida authority has imposed a penalty of ₹4.03 lakh against the Eco Village One housing complex in Greater Noida’s Sector 1 for not following norms as mentioned in the Waste Management Rules 2016, said officials on Monday.

It imposed the hefty penalty against the residential complex for not segregating and handling the waste, and dumping the same at undesignated sites, in complete violation of the waste management rules.

According to the Waste Management Rules 2016, if a housing complex produces more than 100kg waste daily or is built on a 5,000-square-metre area or above, it will be considered as a “bulk waste producer” and will have to segregate and treat the waste at source. It will have to segregate dry, wet, and plastic waste separately, and treat the same according to the rules.

“We have imposed a penalty of ₹4.03 lakh against the housing complex, as during an inspection, a team from the Greater Noida authority found that it had violated the waste rules. And if it continues to flout the rules, the authority will have to increase the penalty amount against it,” said Salil Yadav, in-charge of health department, Greater Noida authority.

“Earlier, we had imposed a penalty of ₹2 lakh against the same housing complex in August 2021. If they continue to violate the waste norms, the penalty amount will keep increasing,” Yadav added.

Supervisors Dr Umesh Chandra, Inder Nagar and Mudit Tyagi were also part of the authority teams which conducted the inspection at the residential complex.

Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater Noida authority, has directed its health department to conduct similar inspections and ensure that “bulk waste producers” across the city are keeping the norms in check. He has also appealed to the general public to support the authority in handling waste management in a better way.