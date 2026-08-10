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Greater Noida man loses 71L to frauds over fake govt investment scheme

Greater Noida A 59-year-old man in Greater Noida West was allegedly duped of ₹70

Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 08:16:31 IST
By Arun Singh
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Greater Noida A 59-year-old man in Greater Noida West was allegedly duped of 70.90 lakh after falling for a fake government advertisement on social media, police said on Sunday, adding that a case was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station on Saturday.

After initial investment, he allegedly received a call from fraudsters, asking him to invest an additional ₹50,000, followed by ₹1.50 lakh on January 28 and another ₹50,000 on March 3. (Representational image)
After initial investment, he allegedly received a call from fraudsters, asking him to invest an additional ₹50,000, followed by ₹1.50 lakh on January 28 and another ₹50,000 on March 3. (Representational image)

In his police complaint, the victim, a resident of a high-rise society in Eco Village 1, alleged that in January, he came across a fake advertisement on social media claiming that the scheme had been launched under the Ministry of Finance, offering high returns on an investment of 22,500. But it was actually a fraud.

“Believing that the investment was genuine, I invested the amount,” the victim stated in the FIR.

After initial investment, he allegedly received a call from fraudsters, asking him to invest an additional 50,000, followed by 1.50 lakh on January 28 and another 50,000 on March 3, said officials.

Police said the fraudsters later began demanding money on the pretext of withdrawal fees, opening a bank account, insurance charges and other expenses by approaching him from different numbers and changing their identities.

“On August 4, when I tried to approach them, my calls went unanswered, making me suspect that I had been duped,” the victim said in his FIR.

He subsequently filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, following which the case was transferred to the Cybercrime Branch police station in Noida.

“A case of cheating and cheating by personation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station on Saturday. Efforts are underway to trace the money trail,” said Vijay Rana, SHO, Cybercrime Branch, adding a further probe is underway.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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