Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida: Man robbed of 1 lakh on pretext of lift in car
noida news

Greater Noida: Man robbed of 1 lakh on pretext of lift in car

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was allegedly robbed of ₹1 lakh on Saturday after he got a lift in a car from Greater Noida to Lucknow
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 11:21 PM IST
HT Image

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was allegedly robbed of 1 lakh on Saturday after he got a lift in a car from Greater Noida to Lucknow.

The victim, Anivesh Kumar, filed a complaint at Sector Beta 2 police station, police said.

“I had reached Pari Chowk around 8:30am to catch a bus for Lucknow. Soon, a car reached the spot and the driver offered me a lift. There were two more persons inside the car,” the victim in his complaint.

According to police, on the way, the suspects asked him to hand over the belongings as they would “check” his bag for any illegal thing. The three suspects later snatched 4,500 cash and his two debit cards, which were bearing PIN numbers on the back, from him.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO, Beta 2 police station, said the suspects then dumped the victim. “The suspects went to an ATM kiosk and withdrew 96,000 in multiple transactions using the debit cards,” he said.

The SHO said a case has been registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC. “A police team has launched a search for the suspects,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP