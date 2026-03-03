Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Greater Noida societies, edu institutes ranked on their compliance with sanitation norms

    The participants were ranked on cleanliness of premises, waste segregation, and overall upkeep, all of which directly influence public health outcomes in dense urban spaces

    Published on: Mar 03, 2026 3:44 AM IST
    By Maria Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Sunday felicitated housing societies and educational institutions based on their compliance with cleanliness and waste management norms as part of a sanitation ranking competition, officials said on Monday, adding that the winners were also incentivised

    Officials said the rankings are expected to be used as a benchmark to push wider adoption of waste segregation and cleaner practices across housing societies and institutions in the city. (HT Photo)
    Officials said the rankings are expected to be used as a benchmark to push wider adoption of waste segregation and cleaner practices across housing societies and institutions in the city. (HT Photo)

    “The participants were ranked on cleanliness of premises, waste segregation, and overall upkeep, all of which directly influence public health outcomes in dense urban spaces,” said the authority’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Shrilakshmi VS.

    According to the authority’s health department, the sanitation ranking initiative was introduced to encourage behavioural change among residents, schools, and commercial establishments, particularly in a rapidly growing urban region where unmanaged waste can pose serious health risks.

    In the residential category, Stellar One society in Sector 1 emerged as the top-ranked housing complex for cleanliness and waste management practices. Stellar Jeevan, also in Sector 1, secured the second position, while AWHO Township in Chi-2 finished third. Two more residential complexes — Eldeco Mystic Greens Apartment Owners’ Association (Omicron-1) and Purvanchal Silver City 2 (Phi-2) — received consolation awards, according to information from the authority’s health department. Among non-residential establishments, Pragyan School in Gamma-1 was ranked first, followed by Delhi Public School in Gamma-2, and Bennett University in Techzone-2. Bethany Convent School in Delta-2, and Crowne Plaza in Surajpur were awarded consolation prizes.

    “Prize money ranging from 25,000 to 1 lakh was awarded to winners across categories. First-place winners received 1 lakh each, second-place winners 75,000, and third-place winners 50,000. The consolation awardees were given 25,000 each,” the ACEO added.

    Officials said that the awards were presented during the closing ceremony of a four-day flower exhibition at City Park on Sunday, attended by a large cross-section of residents.

    “Maintaining clean residential and institutional spaces is essential for both environmental protection and public health. Bulk waste generators have been appealed to process waste at source to reduce the burden on landfills and prevent secondary pollution,” the ACEO said.

    Officials said the rankings are expected to be used as a benchmark to push wider adoption of waste segregation and cleaner practices across housing societies and institutions in the city.

    • Maria Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Maria Khan

      Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Greater Noida Societies, Edu Institutes Ranked On Their Compliance With Sanitation Norms
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes