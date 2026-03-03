Greater Noida societies, edu institutes ranked on their compliance with sanitation norms

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Sunday felicitated housing societies and educational institutions based on their compliance with cleanliness and waste management norms as part of a sanitation ranking competition, officials said on Monday, adding that the winners were also incentivised Officials said the rankings are expected to be used as a benchmark to push wider adoption of waste segregation and cleaner practices across housing societies and institutions in the city. (HT Photo)

“The participants were ranked on cleanliness of premises, waste segregation, and overall upkeep, all of which directly influence public health outcomes in dense urban spaces,” said the authority’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Shrilakshmi VS.

According to the authority’s health department, the sanitation ranking initiative was introduced to encourage behavioural change among residents, schools, and commercial establishments, particularly in a rapidly growing urban region where unmanaged waste can pose serious health risks.

In the residential category, Stellar One society in Sector 1 emerged as the top-ranked housing complex for cleanliness and waste management practices. Stellar Jeevan, also in Sector 1, secured the second position, while AWHO Township in Chi-2 finished third. Two more residential complexes — Eldeco Mystic Greens Apartment Owners’ Association (Omicron-1) and Purvanchal Silver City 2 (Phi-2) — received consolation awards, according to information from the authority’s health department. Among non-residential establishments, Pragyan School in Gamma-1 was ranked first, followed by Delhi Public School in Gamma-2, and Bennett University in Techzone-2. Bethany Convent School in Delta-2, and Crowne Plaza in Surajpur were awarded consolation prizes.

“Prize money ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh was awarded to winners across categories. First-place winners received ₹1 lakh each, second-place winners ₹75,000, and third-place winners ₹50,000. The consolation awardees were given ₹25,000 each,” the ACEO added.

Officials said that the awards were presented during the closing ceremony of a four-day flower exhibition at City Park on Sunday, attended by a large cross-section of residents.

“Maintaining clean residential and institutional spaces is essential for both environmental protection and public health. Bulk waste generators have been appealed to process waste at source to reduce the burden on landfills and prevent secondary pollution,” the ACEO said.

