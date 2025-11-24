Greater Noida: Students open fire, vandalise cars over social media remark

A dispute over a social media comment nearly turned deadly in Greater Noida’s Kasna after a minor student, along with his friends, opened fire on a classmate and his family, kidnapped and assaulted his uncle, and vandalised their cars. The incident took place at Gate No.1 of the Omicron 1 locality. (HT Photo)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (Greater Noida) said, “The victim and the prime suspect are students of the same school. A team has been formed to nab the suspects involved in the incident.”

In a complaint at the Kasna police station, the victim, a class 12 student,at a schoolsaid that, on Saturday, he received a call from his classmate (the suspect) who threatened to killed over a comment he had made on social media. It was not immediately clear what the origin of the dispute was.

“On Saturday around 6 pm, when I was at the coaching class, I received a call from my friend (Class 12 student) who asked me about my whereabouts. He threatened to kill me, following which I immediately informed my elder brother,” the victim, a resident of a village in Dadri in Greater Noida, alleged.

As they were making their way home in three cars — a Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Mahindra Thar — the minor suspect arrived at the location along with his friends in a Scorpio and Hyundai Creta and on motorbikes.

The incident took place at Gate No.1 of the Omicron 1 locality.

There, the victim said, “They (suspects) verbally abused us and fired multiple shots at us. We somehow managed to escape behind our three cars,” the student alleged in his complaint.

“The suspects then abducted our uncle and took him to a building nearby, where he was assaulted. Subsequently, they left him, threatening dire consequences,” the complainant added.

A video, allegedly of the incident, circulating widely on social media showed the damage to the victim’s Scorpio, including bullet holes on the vehicle. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against five identified and some unidentified suspects under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections related to rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, mischief, criminal intimidation and attempt to murder at the Kasna police station.

“We are also identifying how they (suspects) managed to get the firearms,” said ADCP Kumar, adding further investigation is underway.