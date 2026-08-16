Gzb: 21-year-old dies a day after DME crash; death toll reaches 2

A 21-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Friday after the car he was in was allegedly hit by a truck on the Delhi Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on August 13, police said. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

A 59-year-old UP Police sub-inspector, Upendra Kumar, had died soon after the incident, which took place at around 5am near Lal Kuan.

According to police, Upendra was part of a team from Aligarh police that had gone to Delhi for a case. They were returning in a rented car with Ashu and his father Satyendra, 45. The other injured passengers were identified as head constable Narendra Kumar, 40; constable Ritik Kumar, 22; and car driver Roshan Singh, 35.

The sub-inspector died soon after the accident, while injured Ashu succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Friday.

“Ashu’s father is currently undergoing treatment and is in a critical state. Other injured people are said to be stable. Based on a complaint by Upendra’s brother, we registered an FIR against the truck driver on Saturday,” Sachin Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station, said.

The FIR was registered under BNS sections 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way), 125(b) (act endangering life and personal safety), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) at Kotwali police station.

“The truck driver fled the accident spot, leaving his vehicle behind. Teams have been formed to trace him. The truck was seized by the police,” the SHO added.