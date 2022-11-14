Gzb sees least polluted air in early Nov in the last six years

Ghaziabad: The city has fared better in the first half of November this year as the average air quality index (AQI) levels have remained on the lower side compared to the last six years with the least number of “severe” days during the first thirteen days of the current month.

Ghaziabad has high levels of air pollution in the month of November and is among the 16 “non-attainment” cities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Cities are declared “non-attainment” if they do not meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter (PM10) or nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over a period of five years.

According to the official records of the UP Pollution Control Board, the average AQI during the first 13 days of November has stood at 316 with just two “severe” days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe.”

The figures for the same period in November 2017 witnessed a high average AQI of 440 with nine “severe” days. This reduced to an average AQI of 373 during the same period in 2018 with seven “severe” days.

The average AQI increased to 399 with six “severe” days in 2019 and 404 with six “severe” days in 2020. In the year 2021, the similar period witnessed an average AQI of 428 with 10 “severe” days.

The city witnessed high levels of air pollution in November during the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“The meteorological conditions have been favourable this year and this has resulted in lower pollution levels. On the other hand, ban on pet coke, coal and furnace oil, more registrations of electric vehicles and CNG/BS-VI compliant transport vehicles have also impacted the pollution levels,” said Utsav Sharma, UPPCB regional officer.

“There have also been coordinated efforts by different agencies in the district and also at the National Capital Region (NCR) level. The enforcement activities have also increased, besides there is more awareness among the public. All these factors have significantly contributed in controlling the high pollution levels,” Sharma added.

Earlier in April this year, Ghaziabad was ranked as the second-most polluted city in the world after Bhiwadi in Rajasthan as per the World Air Quality Report-2021. The annual report, prepared by Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, surveyed 6,475 cities across the world.

“The pollution levels have been on the lower side this November, purely due to meteorological factors such as high wind speed, higher temperatures etc., which aid in the dispersal of pollutants. The agencies lack the sting to penalise polluters. The city suffers from local factors such as traffic congestion and industrial emissions,” said Akash Vashishtha, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist and a lawyer.

Ghaziabad city on Sunday recorded an AQI of 230 under the “poor” category, while neighbouring Greater Noida and Noida recorded an AQI of 234 and 231 respectively.

The forecast by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) on Sunday stated that local surface wind of 10-20 kilometres per hour (kmph) for next two days is likely to improve the dispersion of pollutants, while a drop in the temperatures will help in the accumulation of pollutants.

“Despite moderate stubble emission share (24%) due to favourable upper level wind flow (blowing from the northwest direction), the AQI is likely to remain within the “very poor” category on November 13, 14 and 15 due to efficient dispersion of pollutants,” the forecast added.

