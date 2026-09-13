‘Thrown off roof’ by in-laws over dowry demand, Ghaziabad woman dies in hospital

An FIR of dowry death was filed and two persons were detained in connection with an incident, wherein a 23-year-old woman died after being allegedly thrown off the roof of her marital home at Muradnagar by her in-laws on September 7, police said on Saturday.

The police said they have also found CCTV footage of the woman falling on the road, and it is being made part of the investigation (Representative image/HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The police said they have also found CCTV footage of the woman falling on the road, and it is being made part of the investigation. The woman suffered severe injuries and died during treatment at a hospital on September 10, her brother said in the FIR.‘Thrown off roof’ by in-laws over dowry: Ghaziabad woman dies in hospital

“The police in this connection registered an FIR at Muradnagar police station and have detained the woman’s husband and father-in-law. They will soon be arrested. It is alleged that the woman was thrown from the (first floor) roof of the house by her in-laws as her family could not fulfil their demand for dowry,” deputy commissioner of police Surendra Nath Tiwari told HT.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The DCP said that the CCTV footage shows the woman falling on a road outside her in-laws’ house at night and some locals gathering around her. A man is also seen rushing out of the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DCP said that the CCTV footage shows the woman falling on a road outside her in-laws’ house at night and some locals gathering around her. A man is also seen rushing out of the house. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The police registered an FIR under BNS sections 85 (husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty), 80 (dowry death), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and also under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. It names four in-laws and her husband.

Police said the woman was from Bhangel in Gautam Budh Nagar and had married the man in March. As per the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by HT, the marriage was called off in February due to dowry demands, but later the couple married in court on March 23.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Some time after the marriage, her husband brought forward a demand for a Scorpio SUV and ₹30 lakh and used to pressurise her and beat her up… On the night of September 7, my sister called me up and told me that her in-laws were beating her up and her phone got disconnected. Later, her husband called up saying that she has fallen from the roof and we should come to the hospital. The doctors declared her dead on September 10. My family and I believe that she was beaten up and thrown from the house by her in-laws,” the woman’s brother alleged in the FIR.