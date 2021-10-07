Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Hindon civil terminal may start 3 new routes to Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Pithoragarh
noida news

Hindon civil terminal may start 3 new routes to Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Pithoragarh

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Under the RCS connectivity scheme, the civil terminal is operational for passenger facilities, and the civil flights make use of the runway of the Indian Air Force’s Hindon airbase, which is adjacent to the civil terminal. (Sakib Ali/HT)
By Peeyush Khandelwal

The connectivity from the new civil terminal at Ballia’s Sikandarpur, near the Hindon airbase, will span to three different cities through three new routes from Hindon to Ayodhya, Kushinagar, and Pithoragarh, Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said on Wednesday.

The civil terminal, which became operational in 2019, operates flights to different routes under the central government’s regional connectivity services, also known as ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN). At present, it operates flights from Hindon to Hubli and Kalaburgi, as the initial route from Hindon to Pithoragarh is still suspended.

“The airline has not resumed the Hindon-Pithoragarh route after it suspended the flights in 2020. However, all other routes are operational... We have information on new routes to Ayodhya, Kushinagar, and Pithoragarh, and the connectivity from the civil terminal will improve further,” said Shobha Bhardwaj, director of the Sikandarpur civil terminal.

The new routes will be popular as Ayodhya is famous for religious and historical importance, and Kushinagar is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site too, said the officials. Also, Pithoragarh -- located in Uttarakhand -- is a famous hill station.

RELATED STORIES

“It is now up to the respective airlines to start the operations. It is likely that the new routes will start soon,” Bhardwaj added.

According to the officials, the civil terminal at Ghaziabad is proposed to operate flights to eight routes -- Nasik, Pithoragarh, Kannur, Hubli, Faizabad, Shimla, Jamnagar and Kalaburgi.

The first flight from the civil terminal was made operational between Hindon and Pithoragarh on October 11, 2019, and the second route between Hindon and Hubli on November 6, 2019. The flights from Hindon to Kalaburgi started in November 2020.

Under the RCS connectivity scheme, the civil terminal is operational for passenger facilities, and the civil flights make use of the runway of the Indian Air Force’s Hindon airbase, which is adjacent to the civil terminal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IAF to commemorate 1971 Indo-Pak war victory on 89th Air Force Day

Ramlila celebrations begin in Gautam Budh Nagar

Ghaziabad transport department suspends registrations of 1.12 lakh vehicles

One arrested for stabbing man to death in Greater Noida, four others on the run
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP