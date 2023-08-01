Hospitality expo in Greater Noida to bring luxury hotels, homestays under one roof

In it’s sixth edition, the India International Hospitality Expo, which will be held in Greater Noida from Wednesday, will bring over 20,000 buyers from across the hospitality industry under one roof, said the event organisers on Tuesday.

Officials said the expo will provide a platform for the hospitality industry to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the market. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Himachal Pradesh (HP) as its focus state this year, the four-day expo is stated to be inaugurated by the HP chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, they added.

“At least 20,000 B2B buyers from across luxury hotels, resorts, homestays, restaurants, cloud kitchens and food & beverage (F&B) industry will come together under one roof at the expo, which is one of the most sought-after sourcing hub for hospitality and F&B industry,” said Rakesh Kumar, chairman, India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML).

Officials said the expo will provide a platform for the hospitality industry to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the market.

“The event will also feature exhibitors from around the world, showcasing their products and services,” said the chairman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that with Himachal Pradesh witnessing a growth in tourism, the expo will aim to showcase the state with the theme ”craft, culture and cuisine”.

“In addition to showcasing the beauty of the state in terms of tourism, the expo will also showcase eco-tourism and exquisite work of master craftspersons and weavers of HP. It has been seen that the hospitality industry in Himachal Pradesh is experiencing major growth, post the pandemic,” said Kumar.

The expo will end on August 5.