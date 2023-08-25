FIR against 25 for carrying out unauthorised construction in Greater Noida’s Shahberi

A case has been registered against 25 people for allegedly carrying out illegal construction of shops, cricket stadium, and buildings in Shahberi area, said Bisrakh police on Friday.

In July 2018, nine people, including a 14-month-old infant, were killed after an illegally developed six storey building collapsed. (HT Photo)

Police said the FIR was registered on a complaint given by the district administration, which said that illegal establishments such as shops, double-storey building, etc., have come up in Shahberi. Even a cricket stadium was being constructed in the area illegally by the builders, the police said.

Despite notices issued previously to these developers, the illegal constructions continued in the area.

Station house officer, Bisrakh police station, Anil Rajpoot said, “The unauthorised construction activities were recently brought to the notice of Gautam Budh Nagar district administration after which, legal action was initiated. An FIR has been registered against 25 people involved in illegal construction activities, under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, “Despite repeated warnings, illegal construction continue to mushroom in Shahberi. An inquiry in the case was ordered and it was found that multiple illegal establishments had come up and the errant builders did not pay any heed to the directions issued. Based on the investigation, a complaint has been registered against the involved persons and further action will be initiated.”

Bisrakh police said that efforts are underway to arrest the people against whom FIR has been lodged. The booked individuals were identified as Rajesh Bharadwaj, Talib Husain, Kapil Arora, Shaharyar Khan, Deepti Mishra, Shiv Kumar Bansal, Yaseen, Santosh Chaudhary, Nishant Kumar.

Illegal construction activities in Shahberi have resulted in the death of several residents in the past. In July 2018, nine people, including a 14-month-old infant, were killed after an illegally developed six storey building collapsed. The builder and two brokers were arrested in that case.

