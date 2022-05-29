Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In encounter, Ghaziabad police kill two alleged criminals

Police said both the suspects were involved in about 52 crimes, which include extortion, attempt to murder and murders. (iStock)
Published on May 29, 2022 02:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police gunned down two alleged criminals in Indirapuram and Madhuban-Bapudham localities in two separate encounters early on Saturday. Police said both were part of a gang and involved in heinous crimes and carried rewards for their arrests.

The two deceased were identified as Billu Dujana alias Avneesh and Rakesh Dujana. Billu, who carried a reward of 1 lakh for his arrest, was shot dead after an encounter near Hindon Pushta in Indirapuram. The second encounter near Madhuban-Bapudham led to the death of Rakesh, who carried a reward of 50,000.

Police said the two crackdowns were conducted following a tip-off when teams were carrying out late night inspections around 3am.

Police said that two of their personnel received gunshot wounds. “In both the incidents, the suspects hit the barricades set up by police and tried to speed away on their bikes. They opened multiple rounds of fire at the police parties. Some of our police personnel were injured and we also opened fire in retaliation. They were rushed to hospitals and were declared dead by doctors,” said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police.

Police said both the suspects were involved in about 52 crimes, which include extortion, attempt to murder and murders.

