Independence Day celebrations begins with tricolour rally in Gautam Budh Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: In a vibrant display of patriotism, Noida started celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a tricolour rally participated by about 1,500 schoolchildren with great enthusiasm and fervour on Tuesday. The tricolour rally is part of Uttar Pradesh government’s initiative to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aimed at instilling patriotism and national pride among citizens. (HT Photo)

The three-day event that will last till August 15 aims to commemorate the country’s 78th Independence Day, said officials.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma flagged off the rally from the Collectorate in Surajpur, Greater Noida, comprising the schoolchildren from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter College and KCS Public Inter College. Traversing through Surajpur roundabout, it culminated at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter College.

“The tricolour rally is part of Uttar Pradesh government’s initiative to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aimed at instilling patriotism and national pride among citizens. District administration has organised various programs to mark the occasion, including this rally, which saw enthusiastic participation from schoolchildren,” the DM said.

As the tricolour rally made it through the streets of Greater Noida, onlookers were filled with a sense of pride and patriotism, reflecting the true spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, said district inspector of schools Dharamveer Singh.

The event was attended by district administration officials including chief development officer Janardan Singh; additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar; additional district magistrate (administration) Manglesh Dubey; district basic education officer Rahul Pawar, and principals and teachers of the participating educational institutions.