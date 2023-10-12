India will regulate AI, ensure data privacy, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Indian government will regulate artificial intelligence (AI) so that it is only used for constructive purposes, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday at an event in Noida.

Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (PTI)

The minister of state for electronics and information technology made the remarks while attending the launch of the sixth edition of Infinity 2023, the annual technology conference of Amity University in Sector 125, in response to a question about how the government plans to ensure AI is used safely in India.

“AI, like any other technology, will be disruptive, but it can also be abused by criminals. As a result, we created the Digital India Act, a framework for all emerging technologies, including AI, and established the principle that technology can be used for any purpose but must not cause harm,” said Chandrasekhar.

He added that there are an estimated 830,000,000 internet users in India.

“By 2025-2026, at least 1.24 billion Indians will be online. So, it is our responsibility to ensure that all of them are safe from the misuse of AI on social media,” he said.

He said the recently introduced DPDP Act-2023 (Digital Personal Data Protection-2023) will protect data from misuse.

“Our priority is to keep the internet safe from cybercrime, misinformation and CSAM (child sexual abuse material). We will block any website or platform in India that displays child pornography,” Chandrasekhar said.

In a message to students, the minister, who also holds the portfolio of skill development and entrepreneurship, said that the youth should focus on acquiring new skills aside from obtaining a degree to get better opportunities.

“The country has a lot of opportunities, but to take advantage of them, you need more than just a degree. I encourage you to learn new programming, coding, or digital design skills, which will help you be more competitive in the workforce,” said the minister.

