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Indirapuram: Murder case filed in 18-year-old woman’s high-rise death

Her autopsy indicated seven injuries on the body, including three fractures to the chest and skull, said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP (Indirapuram circle)

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:18 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: Police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person over the Tuesday morning incident in which an 18-year-old woman allegedly fell from the 16th floor of a high-rise in Indirapuram, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the autopsy did not indicate rape or any sexual assault.

Upon the family’s allegations of taking away the body from them, the ACP clarified, “The body was taken away as the family was trying to block the road with it. The cremation ground was locked as people in large numbers were trying to come inside.” (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The woman had come to the high-rise with her father, who takes up laundry and car-washing jobs there for the past 18 years. The woman later went to a washroom on the ground-floor and later to the 16th floor in a lift. Thereafter, she fell to the ground, leading to her death.

“I suspect that my daughter faced some unwanted situation like rape or assault, and the suspect, in order to hide evidence, threw her from the upper floors. I demand a detailed and transparent investigation,” the woman’s father said in the FIR registered at the Indirapuram police station.

“The autopsy indicated that she died of injuries as a result of a fall. The autopsy did not indicate any sexual assault or rape. We have CCTV footage showing her boarding the lift and deboarding it on the sixteenth floor alone,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhawal Jaiswal told HT on Wednesday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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Home / Cities / Noida / Indirapuram: Murder case filed in 18-year-old woman’s high-rise death
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