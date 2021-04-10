Indirapuram: Women residents demand repair of Mall Road

Ghaziabad: Many flats in high-rises at Ahimsa Khand II in Indirapuram have put up banners bearing slogans demanding repair and resurrection of the Mall Road, which connects one point of the residential pocket to the other spanning over 600-700 metres.

The Mall Road in Ahimsa Khand II is in an abominable state with potholes and dust affecting commuters. Residents said the road was repaired a couple of times but dumpers and heavy vehicles plying on the stretch and construction activities taken up by authorities have contributed to the dilapidated condition of the road.

Since Friday, many banners have been put up outside the flats facing the Mall Road with slogans reading, “No Road, No Vote,” “Tooti Sadak Ki Maar, band karo ye atyachaar,” “Thak Gaye Karke Prayas, Kiska Sath Kiska Vikas” and “12 Saal ka Intzaar, Ahimsa Khand 2 me sadko ka bura haal.” The protest has been launched by a group of women from Princess Park high-rise.

“The banners depict the anger of the residents. The condition of the road is this bad for about 10 years now. A decade ago, we took out a ‘Gutter Yatra’ to highlight the drainage issue. This time, we are protesting silently and putting up banners to draw the attention towards the dilapidated condition of the road,” said Dr Bharti Garg, a resident of Princess Park high-rise. She, along with about 60-65 other women residents, are leading the protest and other high-rises are also following suit.

“The road is damaging our vehicles. Even the air pollution levels here are quite high due to the presence of fine dust particles. Many residents have to inhale steam for relief and children have become allergic to dust. We hardly find any difference between our road and that of a road in a nearby village. Residents have to keep windows shut and clean their houses several times due to the dusty road,” said Nupur Sahay, another resident of Princess Park.

“We have heard many times that tenders have been floated for road repairs. This time, we need the road in better shape and are not concerned about how long the process is going to be to achieve that. The road is in such a bad condition that many families hesitate to call guests home,” added Sahay.

Members of the apartment owners’ association (AOA) of the Princess Park high-rise said banners have been put up at about 65 flats. “The AOA is in full support of the initiative launched by the women residents. Ever since the banners came up on flats of our high-rise, other nearby high-rises are also responding,” said Vaibhav Garg, general secretary of the AOA, Princess Park.

The Ahimsa Khand II area is home to about 22 high-rises and has an estimated population of about 35,000 to 40,000. The Mall Road is also an extension of the CISF-Road, which connects residents to Ahimsa Khand II and national highway-9.

A major portion of the Mall Road near the connecting point of CISF Road collapsed and caved-in on August 7, 2019, following heavy rain. It was repaired after a fortnight.

One side of the CISF Road is also dug up due to a pipeline laying project being undertaken by the UP Jal Nigam. The project was initiated under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut ) scheme.

Officials of UP Jal Nigam HT spoke to said the work of relaying the CISF Road will be completed by end of May or June.

“The Ahimsa Khand II area is badly affected due to the bad condition of the CISF Road and Mall Road. We support the protest initiated by the women residents. We are also approaching high-rises adjacent to the CISF Road to come forward and demand repair of the road,” said Alok Kumar, founder member of the federation of association of apartment owners, and resident of Arihant Harmony high-rise in Ahimsa Khand II.

Officials of the Ghaziabad development authority said tenders for the repairs of Mall Road have been floated.

“We have come to know about the protest launched by the residents in Ahimsa Khand II. The issue has been discussed with the vice chairperson also. A file has been sanctioned and is in the tender process. The issue of the CISF Road is also taken up regularly with the Jal Nigam officials,” said V N Singh, chief engineer of Ghaziabad development authority.

“We have initiated the process of road repair and the work will be taken up soon. It may take three months for the work to get completed,” said Krishna Karunesh, vice chairperson of Ghaziabad development authority.