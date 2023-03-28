International cricket stadium to be built in Noida’s Sector 150

The Uttar Pradesh cricket association (UPCA) has approved the development of an international cricket stadium in Noida’s sector 150 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It will be the first international cricket facility in Noida, enabling the city to host international cricket matches, including Indian Premier League (IPL) events, said the Uttar Pradesh cricket association.

The international cricket stadium will be ready in three years, according to UPCA, whose committee for the construction of this sports facility gave its approval on March 17. A consortium of developers, including Tata, Godrej, and Birla, will develop the facility. UPCA is part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“The consortium of developers from Noida had submitted a proposal willing to develop an international cricket stadium in sector 150. Subsequently, our committee has approved the proposal saying that the facility should be according to the norms of international cricket control board specifications. Once developed, Noida can host all kinds of international cricket matches. Noida will become the fourth city in Uttar Pradesh, after Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi, to have an international stadium. We have just acquired land for a stadium in Varanasi. We may also build one in Ghaziabad if the land parcel is made available,” said Ankit Chatterjee, chief executive officer of UPCA, on Tuesday.

The consortium’s lead developer, Lotus Greens construction private limited, said the project would be ready to host international matches three years after the work begins at the site.

“It is a source of pride for Uttar Pradesh that the state will soon have world-class sporting infrastructure. In this sport-integrated township, we have roped in various noted industry players like Tata, Godrej, Birla, Hero, Prestige and Eldeco to develop state-of-the-art sports facilities such as a nine-hole golf course on a 38-acre plot as well as a tennis court. In addition, we are selecting the agency and player to develop the international cricket stadium,” said a spokesperson of Lotus Green Sports City.

The stadium will have a sitting capacity of 40,000 with a minimum playing area of 137.6 metres from the boundary-to-boundary square of the pitch. The straight of both ends of the pitch shall be a minimum of 64 metres, said UPCA.

Work at the site will begin once the Noida authority approves the layout plans of the project.

“The authority is evaluating the master plan submitted by Lotus Greens in October 2022 for approvals as per norms,” said Ishtiyaq Ahmed, chief architect and town planner of the Noida authority.

The developers said the international cricket stadium that will be part of the ‘integrated sports city project’ having multiple sports facilities under one roof would spur growth in this region.

“Recreational facilities such as the International Cricket Stadium are associated with people’s health and well-being. And this facility will also provide much-needed sports infrastructure for not only Noida but in the entire region. Moreover, it will spur demand for housing and inspire global organisations to set up international facilities for growth. I think cricket is the most loved sport in India as it connects communities. Observing young professionals coming into this sport, more youngsters from Uttar Pradesh will be coming to the global cricket stage with this stadium,” said Sanjay Dutt, chief executive officer, and managing director, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited, which is part of the consortium of developers.

Greater Noida has India’s only Formula One Circuit, the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). It has hosted three international events since 2011. However, as Jaypee Infratech Limited faced financial difficulties, BIC’s licence was revoked in 2014. Jaypee Infratech is facing a corporate insolvency resolution process due to debt.

