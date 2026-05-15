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Iqbal Mirchi’s assets in Worli, Dubai set to be attached under FEO Act

The properties are likely to be attached within a week as part of ED’s money-laundering investigation into Mirchi. They include Worli-based land parcels on which three buildings – Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion – once stood on Dr Annie Besant Road

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:18 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated steps to attach immovable assets in Worli and Dubai, linked to deceased narcotics trafficker Iqbal Mirchi and his family. The properties will be attached under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) after the agency received the green signal from a special court.

IQBAL MIRCHI - CRIMINAL whose real name is Mohammed Iqbal Memon

The properties are likely to be attached within a week as part of ED’s money-laundering investigation into Mirchi. They include Worli-based land parcels on which three buildings – Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion – once stood on Dr Annie Besant Road.

Mirchi had allegedly acquired the properties from a trust in 1986 for 6.5 lakh through his partnership firm, Rockside Enterprises. The properties were handed over to him in 1991.

The ED had earlier attached the three Worli properties in 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Under PMLA, they can be confiscated only on conclusion of the trial, whereas under FEOA, they can be confiscated before the trial ends, ED officials said.

Mirchi’s assets to be attached in Dubai comprise Hotel Midwest Apartment and 14 real-estate units in Corporate Bay and DEC Towers. While the Worli properties were owned by Mirchi, the Dubai-based assets are in the names of Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon and sons Asif and Junaid. All of them are abroad and accused in the case for their alleged role in money-laundering. They have also been declared as ‘fugitive economic offenders’ by the court.

 
iqbal mirchi enforcement directorate
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