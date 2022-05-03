ITMS trial run underway to streamline traffic in Noida

The Noida authority has installed high-definition cameras, laid wires, censors and other equipment on 35 key traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) with an aim to better traffic movement and address congestion issues. There are 84 traffic junctions in Noida.

Under the ITMS, the authority and traffic police plan to streamline the traffic management in the city and offer a smooth passage to commuters through tough enforcement, said officials. It started trial runs on 20 traffic intersections on Monday from its control room located in Sector 94.

“In the trial runs, we are checking the response of the network, if number plates on vehicles are visible or not, whether cameras are covering all angles and the quality of images are up to the mark, etc. at each of the traffic intersections from our Sector 94 control room. We are addressing the issues right away so that we can start our operations without any technical glitch. The trial runs will continue until we fix all the technical issues,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager, Noida authority.

The traffic junctions include Okhla bird sanctuary Metro station, Amrapali Chowk, Mahamaya flyover, Government Degree College, City Centre, Sector 91 and Sector 18, among others.

In July 2021, the authority began work on the ITMS project that aims to put Noida’s key roads and traffic intersections under e-surveillance. The project has a budget of ₹64.49 crore and the authority will place all the 84 traffic intersections across the city under e-surveillance with 1,065 cameras that will be monitored by the control room in Sector 94. The authority will also install 40 adaptive traffic control units, 18 speed detection devices, 22 variable message signboards and 693 automatic number plate reader cameras, among other equipment.

The authority has also completed 110 kilometres of duct out of a total 155 kilometres and laid 70 kilometres of fibre cable. The project was supposed to have been completed by January 2022 and later the deadline was extended to April 15. Now, the authority has fixed June 15 as the new deadline.

“The work got delayed but it will become functional by June 15,” said Singh.

Once completed, the traffic police will coordinate with the authority and issue e-challans for overspeeding, red light jumping, lane violation and other violations with the help of the ITMS.

“The traffic police and the Noida authority are doing trial runs and monitoring all junctions with the help of the cameras. The project will become completely functional once all the 84 junctions are covered. The commuters will not have room for disputes since all violations will be captured by the cameras,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar.

