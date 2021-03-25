Jewar airport: 767 more plots allotted to farmers

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Thursday allotted residential plots in Jewar Bangar village to 767 farmers whose land was acquired for the Noida International Airport project in Jewar. It was the second round of plot allotments to the affected farmers who are from Nagla Chhitar village, officials said, adding that the plots were allotted via lucky draw.

On March 6, 238 plots were allotted under first round of allotment to farmers of Nagla Ganeshi village.

“We have allotted the plots so that the farmers build their houses at an airport township in Jewar Bangar,” said Balram Singh, additional district magistrate, GB Nagar.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is developing the township and providing basic facilities like road, water, sewage, and power connections under the “Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013”. Yeida is investing ₹350 crore on development of the well-planned township for farmers, the officials said.

“Today, 767 eligible farmers got plots in Jewar Bangar. The remaining farmers will also get their plots soon in the next allotment round,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.

A total of 8,971 farmer families have given either their agricultural land or houses for the airport. Of them, 3,627 families will be displaced, the officials said, adding that each farmer/family will get a plot having size 50% of their existing house. Plot sizes ranging from 50 to 500 square metres are being allotted based on the land acquired for the project from each family, they said.

“We are requesting farmers to vacate houses and shift into the new place as soon as possible as the work has to start at the site by mid-2021, and good part is that the farmers are also supporting us,” said Bhatia.

Yeida said that the developmental work on township will be completed in the next two months.