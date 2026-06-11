Jeweller among 3 held for House burglary in Noida Sector 126

Three people, including a jeweller, have been arrested in Noida in connection with a house burglary with the police recovering stolen jewellery, ₹3 lakh in cash, four mobile phones, four laptops, and several personal documents, officials said on Wednesday.

A woman lodged a complaint alleging that unidentified burglars had broken into her home and robbed her off gold and silver jewellery, ₹3 lakh in cash, two phones and a laptop (HT Archive)

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Police identified the suspects as Shubham (single name) (38), Rahul Sharma (35), and jeweller Sachin Verma (28). The arrests were made on Wednesday following a tip-off, officials added.

According to police, this comes a day after a woman lodged a complaint alleging that unidentified burglars had broken into her home and robbed her off gold and silver jewellery, ₹3 lakh in cash, two mobile phones and a laptop.

In a separate incident reported on May 8, another complainant alleged the theft of two laptops, electronic items and cash from their residence.

An investigation into the cases led police to the suspects. According to police officials, Shubham conducted daytime reconnaissance to identify locked or vacant houses. After surveying a locality, he would target such houses in the evening and carry out burglaries.

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{{^usCountry}} “The suspects primarily stole electronic gadgets and later targeted gold and silver jewellery. After the thefts, Shubham’s brother-in-law, Rahul Sharma, assisted in disposing of the stolen property. Rahul was acquainted with jeweller Sachin Verma, through whom the stolen gold and silver ornaments were sold,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The suspects primarily stole electronic gadgets and later targeted gold and silver jewellery. After the thefts, Shubham’s brother-in-law, Rahul Sharma, assisted in disposing of the stolen property. Rahul was acquainted with jeweller Sachin Verma, through whom the stolen gold and silver ornaments were sold,” said Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida). {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the three have been booked under Sections 305 (theft), 331(3) (house trespass), 317(2) (receiving stolen property) and 317(5) (assisting in concealing or disposing of property known or believed to be stolen) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other cases.

In a separate operation, Noida police arrested two men allegedly involved in mobile phone snatching incidents across Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

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The suspects were identified as Lokesh (single name) (22) and Pradeep (21), both residents of Shantikunj Colony. Police said they were arrested on Wednesday near a plot in Sector 55 with the help of electronic surveillance.

Police recovered 21 snatched mobile phones, a stolen motorcycle, and two illegal knives from their possession.

Officials said the duo had been active across multiple cities and are being questioned to determine their involvement in other snatching incidents. Further legal proceedings are underway.