Laxmi Singh appointed GB Nagar police chief, become first woman commissioner of UP

Laxmi Singh, a 2000-batch IPS officer, has been appointed the police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, making her the first woman to assume the mantle in the state.

In a major reshuffle of senior IPS officers late Monday night, the state government transferred 16 IPS officers ahead of the formation of the three newly-formed police commissionerate systems of Ghaziabad, Agra and Prayagraj.

Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) and Lucknow were the first two commissionerates to be established in the state in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. The first and incumbent Noida police commissioner Alok Singh has been transferred as additional director general (ADG). He will be based at the UP police headquarters in Lucknow.

Forty-eight-year-old Laxmi Singh will take charge of Gautam Budh Nagar commissionerate on Wednesday. Her last posting was as inspector general (IG), Lucknow range. The 2000-batch IPS officer has won several awards of merit from the state and central government.

Singh has many firsts to her name, senior officers said. She holds the distinction of being the first woman IPS topper in the UPSC exams -- she held all India rank 33.

During her training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, she was adjudged the best probationer.

She has also been awarded the PM’s silver baton and the home minister’s pistol during her training.

Among other awards, Laxmi has received the police medal in 2016, UP DGP’s silver and gold medals in 2020 and 2021. She was last year honoured with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s excellence in service medal.

When contacted, the new police chief said, “I will be joining on Wednesday and will take stock to understand the district better.”

A BTech graduate in mechanical engineering, she had her first posting as senior superintendent of police in 2004. In 2013, she was promoted as a deputy IG and in 2018 she was promoted to the rank of IG.

Singh, who has a home in Gautam Budh Nagar, served briefly in the district when she was the IG/DIG of the special task force (STF) from January 2018 to March 2018.

The new police chief is married to BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow and former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh.

Outgoing police commissoner Alok Singh is credited with establishing the new police commissionerate system in Gautam Budh Nagar, the first commissionerate in the state, and thereby setting an example for other districts to emulate.

With strict monitoring of petty crimes, especially in rural pockets such as Jewar and Dankaur, several criminals involved in theft, robbery, snatchings and loot have been put behind bars, to make the district safer. His management of services in the district during the Covid crisis has also been appreciated widely by senior officials and political leaders.

While the senior IPS officer has been transferred to Lucknow for now, sources say that he may soon be reassigned a new role in NCR.

Ajay Mishra to be Ghaziabad police chief

2003 batch IPS officer Ajay Mishra will be the first police commissioner of the Ghaziabad commissionerate. The UP cabinet on November 25 had given a go-ahead for establishing the police commissionerate system in the three districts of Ghaziabad, Agra and Prayagraj.

Mishra was appointed as the first police chief of Ghaziabad late Monday night. The IG-in-waiting has previously served in the districts of Kanpur, Varanasi, Sultanpur and Baghpat, besides serving with the UP anti-terrorist squad.

Mishra is likely to arrive in Ghaziabad by Wednesday and the outgoing senior superintendent of police, Muniraj G, has been transferred to Ayodhya.

The commissionerate system is currently in place in the four districts of Lucknow, Varanasi, Gautam Budh Nagar and Kanpur.