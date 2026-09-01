Locals protest disconnections after PVVNL crackdown on power theft

NOIDA: Residents of Noida’s Chhajarsi and Chotpur areas on Monday protested against the electricity supply disruption, demanding restoration of connections.

The step came two days after Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) officials disconnected thousands of unauthorised connections in Chhajarsi colony and other parts of the Hindon floodplains. (HT Photo)

The step came two days after Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) officials disconnected thousands of unauthorised connections in Chhajarsi colony and other parts of the Hindon floodplains as part of its crackdown on electricity theft and illegal distribution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protesters attempted to move towards NH-24, but police managed to prevent them from reaching the highway by dispersing them, said police officials.

Praveen Kumar, a resident said, “We have faced power disconnection despite having proper meters and regularly paying power bills.”

Residents said the disruption has affected household activities, water supply and small businesses operating from the colonies. “The lack of electricity amid this summer heat is causing great hardship to children as well as elderly,” said Ravi Singh, another resident

Sanjay Kumar Jain, chief engineer, PVVNL (Noida zone) said, no legal electricity connection was being disconnected in the Chhajarsi and Chotpur floodplain areas during the drive.

An executive engineer overseeing the enforcement operation, however, acknowledged that some legal connections may have been affected inadvertently

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The ones that were identified were restored, and the remaining ones are also being reconnected,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The ones that were identified were restored, and the remaining ones are also being reconnected,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Local MLA Pankaj Singh said he has spoken to senior officials in the chief minister’s office and the power department about the issues in these colonies.